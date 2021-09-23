Letter to the editor: Thanks for the hard work, Coach Trapp

Having graduated from Moffat County and having read one of the recent issues of the Craig Press, I would like to acknowledge Todd Trapp in his continuous dedication to the students of MCHS.

There are always very positive things that are published in the paper about Trapp and the accomplishments he leads his teams to. I can confidently say that Trapp has the best interests of his students and athletes in mind. He has demonstrated and sustained outstanding leadership skills in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities ever since I was in high school 8 years ago and I know well before that as well.

Teachers and coaches like him give me hope for the future students and athletes that attend Moffat County High School to be successful because he cares about their education and I believe, acts as a major contributor for shaping those students into the young adults that they become. Thank you Trapp, your hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed, I appreciate you!