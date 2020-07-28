Letter to the Editor: Thank you, veterans

Dear Moffat County Veterans,



I would like to take this opportunity to thank the American Legion Post 62, the Sons of the American Legion, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 for giving me the honor to be the recipient of your 2020 scholarships.

I am a high school graduate of the Moffat County Class of 2020. For the past 4 years, as a high school band member, I have played Taps in Craig and Maybell Colorado to honor our local veterans. I have played Taps at the funerals of the Veterans who have passed away. I also played at the Memorial Day services each year in May.

Over the past 4 years I have been given the chance to meet and work with amazing veterans in our community. I have had the opportunity to talk to and hear some of the brave things that both men and women have done to serve our country.

Thank you for letting me play Taps and honor your service these last few years. I have decided to join the military and advance in my medical career and follow in your footsteps. It has been an honor to play Taps in remembrance for all of these years.



Respectfully,

Bailey Louthan