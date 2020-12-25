Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the Mennonite community
Dear Editor,
Just a short note to show our appreciation for the Mennonite Community of Craig, Colorado.
Tuesday night the Mennonite Choir showed up on our doorstep to sing Christmas Carols. What an honor to be a recipient of the Christmas songs they sang for us. Also appreciate the Christmas basket of fruit and baked goods.
Thank you again, and to all a Merry Christmas!
Armando and Gloria Martinez
