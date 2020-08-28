Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the Senior Social Center
The Senior Social Center would like to thank the following folks who made the Games on the Grass be a fun success. We had a great turnout despite the heat.
To Peter Brixius and Danny White, Laurie Herring and Donna Deatherage, Delaine Voloshin, Gordon Grandbouche, Jimmy Bohrer for checking on us, our Board Members that were there to help, Berky Brats and East Coast Eats, all who helped to set up and break down, it happened because of you all.
And if I forgot anyone, YOU know who you are. We appreciate you.
Kathy Shea
SSC Secretary
