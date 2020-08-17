Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the Humane Society of Moffat County
The Humane Society of Moffat County would like to thank the following individuals for their generous donations: Elaine Gray for the dog food, and Sandy Feeney for the cat beds for the shelter.
A big thank you to Yampa Valley Gives for the 2019 grant, the Copy Shop, Craig Storage, and City Market.And always our appreciation to Dr. Davis and staff, and Dr. Hepworth and staff for their continuing support.
Thank you,
The Humane Society of Moffat County
