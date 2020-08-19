Letter to the Editor: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice

We want to express our gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that made our sixth annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 8 a huge success. This year’s event was a bit quieter than years past, but even with all of life’s uncertainty right now, the support from the community was overwhelming. We are thankful for everyone who purchased tickets, sponsored the race, donated prizes and volunteered their time and talents so that we can provide access to Hospice care for all Moffat County residents.

We feel honored to have the support of Moffat County and the privilege of providing care for everyone in need. Thanks to the many people who contributed to the Rubber Ducky Race, we are able to provide the staff and resources that make certain that the Hospice program can continue to provide compassionate, end-of-life care and ensure that terminally-ill individuals in our community are able to die with dignity. Thank you Moffat County residents for being our partner in creating a healthy community.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Einfeld, CEO

Northwest Colorado Health