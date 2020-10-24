Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Craig Press
Sometimes we forget how lucky we are to live in a small town like Craig Co. We also take for granted our local newspaper The Craig Daily Press. We are fortunate enough to have them print our local stories be it our kids sports, local events and our hometown heroes.
Last week I contacted Sheli Steele and Joshua Carney about Evan Baker one of our own young heroes. Joshua immediately got in touch with his mom Sheela Baker to do a story about Evan battling HLH and the GoFundMe account that has been set up for Evan.
We cannot thank you both for such a awesome article and caring enough to help Evan and family.
gain thankful for a caring community and The Daily Press.
A BIG THANK YOU from GoFundMe and Evan and The Baker Family.
Nancy Hettinger,
Craig
