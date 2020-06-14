Letter to the Editor: Thank an officer
This is an open letter to all the law enforcement people who keep us safe everyday. I’m really glad that I live where I do. I can’t imagine what it would be like to not have any police to protect us from not only bad people, but bad things beyond our control. If you feel the way I do….next time you see any sort of law enforcement officers, tell them. Why don’t we try to raise them up instead of putting them down? Keep up the good work! I appreciate you all.
John Knoche, Craig
