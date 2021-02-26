Letter to the Editor: Taking my shopping to Steamboat

I do not understand why so many Craig residents refuse to wear masks during this COVID-19 crisis.

At Ace, most employees without a mask. At City Market, about half the customers without a mask. Same at Walmart. Do they not believe the science presented or do they not believe the math behind the 500,000 deaths?

Either way, shopping in Craig has become a dangerous proposition due to the abundance of folks without masks. As such, I’ll be doing all my shopping in Steamboat, where everyone wears a mask. Businesses in Craig might as well take down the “MASK REQUIRED” signs. These folks are apparently not concerned with catching COVID or with spreading COVID.

Bill Mead,

Craig