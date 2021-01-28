Letter to the Editor: Salvation Army says thanks

I would like to thank the community for the out pouring of support that everyone showed and gave through the 2020 Salvation Army Kettle Campaign.

We collected $16,483.54.

We couldn’t of done it without all the bell ringers, all of you are a true blessing. I also want to let everyone know that the money collected all stays here in our area.

The money will help assist people to meet their basic needs from rent, utilities, bus tickets, clothing, and much more.

Salvation Army will continue doing the most good for our neighbors.

God bless,

Tammy Workman

Kettle Campaign Coordinator