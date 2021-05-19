Letter to the Editor: Road conditions in Craig

Editor,

Let’s talk about the road conditions in Craig.

First of all, I believe Craig has more potholes than people. Some potholes are so deep that hitting them not only jars your kidneys, but can cause damage to the front end of your vehicle. Bigger vehicles do not feel the impact as much as smaller vehicles, especially a small pickup.

Concerning the manhole situation, as I wrote previously, the manhole lids can be raised to just below street level so the snowplows do not hit them. Rings can be ordered in different thicknesses. Remove lid, drop in ring (or rings), replace lid. Pretty simple.

I understand that some holes require patching, but for most of them they can be fixed.

As a concerned citizen, I hope the highway department and the city of Craig will take heed concerning this situation.

Ed Wilkinson,

Craig