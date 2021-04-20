Letter to the Editor: Remaining cautiously optimistic

Dear Editor:

MRH remains cautiously optimistic as Colorado counties are left to decide how to control rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the statewide COVID-19 dial system moves from a mask mandate to a recommendation. We respect the decisions of the Moffat County Commissioners and the Board of Health to have no local public health mandates in place at this time. We are further encouraged by the ongoing vaccination efforts in and around the county.

We do remind the public that masks are still required by Colorado Public Order 20-36 for people who are 11 years and older to wear a mask over their noses and mouths when entering or within a healthcare setting.

MRH must follow a higher level of CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidance as a part of its CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) accreditation. CDC guidance requires that face coverings are required for all individuals over the age of 2 entering a healthcare facility, especially for non-emergency room visits.

Only for emergency room visits in which a patient is having trouble breathing is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance are masks not required.

Masks are required for ALL visitors within the facility. Those unable to wear a mask will not be able to visit a patient or be permitted to accompany a patient during an appointment or treatment.

We ask for your continued cooperation when entering an MRH facility for healthcare services.

MRH recommends that individuals continue to follow proper hand-hygiene techniques, voluntarily continue to wear a mask out in public places, get a COVID-19 vaccine, and remain socially distant to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Sincerely,

MRH