Letter to the Editor: Ones of the best experiences
The Moffat County Balloon Festival is by far one of the best events that I like to attend. The committee does a fantastic job of organizing a fun filled weekend that we get to come to and enjoy flying our balloons, tubing the Yampa river, enjoying live entertainment, a car show and plenty of local retail booths selling their crafts. One of the best experiences of coming to Craig Colorado is the welcoming community and local sponsorships that contribute their time and money to make the Moffat County Balloon Festival a fun, joyful and successful event to attend.
Don Dougherty
“Dark Sunrise”
Colorado Springs, Colorado
