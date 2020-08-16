Letter to the Editor: Moving on to other adventures

Dearest Community,

Moving on to other adventures, I’m retiring from T and H Parts-NAPA.

Thank you so very much for your support through the years! Thank you to all my customers for the teaching, learning and business lessons you’ve given.

Our success would not be what it is without you — our customers! I appreciate my co-workers present and past, thank you for your help and guidance over the years.

Our wonderful “little neck of the woods” is one BIG expanse, hope to see you out and about exploring! Blessings to all!

With love,

Kenya Morse