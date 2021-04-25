Letter to the Editor: Loving my missionary experience in Las Vegas

My experience as a missionary has been amazing. It has definitely not been what I expected but it’s been extremely rewarding. I received my call back in January of 2020, and I was assigned to serve in Micronesia.

But because of COVID, I have been temporarily reassigned to serve in Las Vegas. I’ve been here for about 10 months and I’ve absolutely loved it. Even though it’s not where I was originally called to go, I know that this is where I am supposed to be right now.

I have had many experiences that I know that the Lord has placed me where I need to be for a very specific reason. Before serving as a missionary I thought it would be easy to know what I need to do each and every day. But I’ve learned that in order to be a successful missionary, you have to be worthy to have the spirit with you, and you have to act on the promptings that you receive.

The Lord is the only one who knows where I need to be at the precise time I need to be there. And the Lord places me where I can truly make a difference in someone’s life. Even though this is not the most popular thing to spend your time doing as a young adult, I have found great joy in serving those around me. I love my Savior and I know this is where He wants me to be.

Mosiah 2:17 — “And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”

Elder Jensen

