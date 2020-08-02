Letter to the Editor: Looking forward to the 2021 balloon festival

Dear MCBF,

What does a balloon pilot look for in deciding to go to a balloon event? Not necessarily in this order but to name a few: beautiful flying area, dependable weather, pilot/sponsor/crew camaraderie, after flying tailgates and activities, community crew support and enthusiasm, well planned event, engaging balloonmeister! The Moffat County Balloon Festival has all this and more! What a fun event! This just doesn’t happen automatically. Care and consideration goes into every aspect of this rally to make it special and standout!

Not only can you float your balloon in the Yampa River in the morning but you can float the Yampa River in a tube later in the afternoon! Even roll call for the early morning pilot briefings come alive as all pilots respond to check in with their “roll” name. Themed socials are a hoot when everyone duns parrot heads or unique wigs. The Moffat County Balloon Festival is not to be missed! It’s definitely a highlight of my summer! Well done Barbi Hann and the Moffat County Balloon Festival committee. Looking forward to 2021!

Thanks for the great memories MCBF until we meet again,

Pat Newlin Riverton, WY Pilot of Cloud KIsser