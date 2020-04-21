Letter to the Editor: Lippard family says thank you
The family of E.L. (Sam) Lippard would like to thank all the Government officials and community members for the warm welcoming to Craig on Monday, April 13th, 2020, as we brought our grandfather/father home to his final destination at the Craig Cemetery.
The involvement in the procession leading through town and to the gates of the cemetery was greatly appreciated in showing honor and respect for his military background and his service during World War II.
We would also like to thank the members of the Honor Guard who saluted him at the gates and provided an exceptional service including their gun salute.
We are forever grateful for each and every person who paid their respects and gave him rightfully what he deserved! Thank you kindly.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.