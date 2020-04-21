Letter to the Editor: Lippard family says thank you

The family of E.L. (Sam) Lippard would like to thank all the Government officials and community members for the warm welcoming to Craig on Monday, April 13th, 2020, as we brought our grandfather/father home to his final destination at the Craig Cemetery.

The involvement in the procession leading through town and to the gates of the cemetery was greatly appreciated in showing honor and respect for his military background and his service during World War II.

We would also like to thank the members of the Honor Guard who saluted him at the gates and provided an exceptional service including their gun salute.

We are forever grateful for each and every person who paid their respects and gave him rightfully what he deserved! Thank you kindly.