Letter to the Editor: Lending a helping hand to the homeless
I would like to comment on our homeless people here in our community, they are people from Craig. They have lived here most of their lives. I always hear people say what a wonderful community we live in, always someone lending a helping hand, why are we not putting our hands out there to help those that are homeless?
They are part of our community, if we ship them out and send them where they know no one, how is that going to help them. God would want us to help our fellow people not put the burden on another community. Let’s do the right thing and help those in need.
God bless all and have a great week.
Kristy Nielson,
Craig
