Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Victory Motors

I must tell everyone of the wonderful, smart, capable, and kind employees of Victory Motors in Craig, Colorado.

Last week my husband and I were moving from Savery, Wyoming to Arizona, traveling with a horse trailer full of moving boxes. Unbeknownst to us, the trailer tack room door swung open and boxes dropped out on the highway near Victory Motors.

Employees there saw and responded and rescued 3 boxes, but we were long gone. We did not know the door was open until someone flagged us in Utah. We did not know what was lost until enterprising Wyatt Oberwitte tracked me down on Facebook.

His clues were labels and notes on a box of family photos. Other employees, Hyrum, Craig Reuer,….(others?) helped get the photos back to us via UPS.

I was happy to pay the shipping for precious memories. We bought over the years a Dodge Ram and a jeep from Victory Motors. Kudos to this company for it’s employees — stellar human beings.

Another memory I will always treasure is the caring and capable kindness shown to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Wyatt, Hyrum, and Craig.

Jill Webb