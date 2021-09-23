Letter to the editor: Kudos to those who walk away

I was so pleased to see the letter to the editor from Ms. Knez. You are a hero, among many, many more heroes. We simply are not going to hear about all the others on main stream media. But to you and to all others who are willing to stand up for their right to CHOICE, I rejoice and applaud you. We are in the position of totally losing our freedom in this country/world and it is happening using the weapon of fear. The true issue is the right to choice. We are all sovereign individuals with the power to make our own decisions. No one knows better than us what we need. I hope that many will follow your footsteps for that is how true change will occur.

I would also add that no matter your opinion, when you shame or guilt others for not having the same feelings as you do, you are coming from a place of fear. There is only fear or love. The choice is everyone’s undeniable right.

JoAnn Miller