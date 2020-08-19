Letter to the Editor: Issues with a roofing company

I am writing with regard to a local “professional” roofing contractor and I’m being very generous using the word “professional.”

My experience has been a nightmare of misguided arrogance, empty promises and exceptional ineptness from start to finish. Promised documentation never delivered. They started the job a day late and then disappeared for a week.

Two days of tear off and they disappear again until the next Monday. Material and debris strewn around my yard for weeks at a time. They never seem to have the right tools or enough of any of the necessary materials and are always scrambling to order more.

Two trips to Denver for metal. A revolving door of staff. Workmanship is shoddy and inconsistent, despite a quality guarantee and nothing is their fault. No-shows and excuses are the norm.

The 2-3 day job took 5 weeks plus 1 day. A total disregard for me as a customer, as a Senior Citizen on a fixed income and for my home. “It can’t be helped” was the owner’s excuse. I beg to differ.

Anyone in the Craig/Steamboat/Clark/Meeker areas with similar issues with a local “professional” roofing contractor, please contact me at billmead2017@gmail.com Subject: Roofing to decide on a course of action either individually or collectively.

Thank you,

Bill Mead