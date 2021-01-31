Letter to the Editor: Humane Society very appreciative

The Humane Society of Moffat County would like to thank the community for all the support and all the help during the past years.

The dog park became a reality.

A walkway was added to the dog park.

We continue to help pet owners with health needs including spay/neuters.

Pet food is available for needy pets who qualify thru the food bank.

None of this would be possible without the wonderful community where we are so fortunate to live!

Thank you!

Humane Society of Moffat County