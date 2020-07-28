Letter to the Editor: God Bless Craig

Dear Friends in Craig – On the occasion of the Balloon event cancellation 2020,

I got into hot air ballooning after 20 years of being an airplane pilot. I love flying, any kind. I love people who love flying and any kind of aviation. My crew chief Rick Patterson is also an accomplished pilot…in fact, he let me have 1/2 interest in his balloon when I wore mine out in national competition and other excessive uses. We are both barnstormers at heart. Many people in Craig are much like the country folks barnstormers used to entertain. You still have a sense of wonder, and adventure.

We thank you for the opportunity to have a ballooning event in Moffat County.

Rick is a Wyoming native and I was born in Colorado. Tourists are great and tourist towns provide a lot of income. But both of us love real towns, like the mountain towns were when we were kids. Rick used to live near Baggs. I camped at Dillon before the Old Dillon Inn went South on a truck. Skiing could go away: Craig would still be fine.

Maybe I will see you at the Cold Water Grill…on the way to Maybell! I’ll wear a balloon shirt or hat….please stop and say hi!

God Bless Craig, and thank you for your hospitality!

Marty Hill,

General Agency Corp.