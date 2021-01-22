Letter to the Editor: Fencing for horses in NW Moffat County
Editor,
Why not incorporate tunnels under the highway or bridges over to allow the wild horses access to the entire environment along with fencing.
We did it on Highway 9 for Elk, and I hear there is something similar in Wyoming for horses.
Or ask people to slow down in problem areas?
The ambiance of open country is destroyed by telephone poles, fencing and even the road.
Jane Hume,
Craig
