Letter to the Editor: Craig, we miss you!

Craig…We will miss you!

We wanted you all to know, we have felt so welcome to your city, from the very first time we flew here. We love the small town feel Craig provides. The businesses are so generous in their support, and the whole community makes us feel so welcome.

Please, everyone stay safe and we’ll see you all next year! And again, thank you for your continuing support.



Soft landings,

Phil & Terryl Scharke

Ace of Hearts