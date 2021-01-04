Letter to the Editor: Craig Elks thanks sponsors for Wreaths Across America ceremony

Editor,

We would like to thank the following groups for their participation in the Dec. 19 Wreaths Across America ceremony:

– Craig Elks Lodge #1577

– Elks WAA Committee: Doris and Frank Sadvar, Michelle Gonzalez

– American Legion Post 62

– VFW Craig 4265

– Northwest Colorado Republican Women’s Club

– Moffat County Cattlewomen

– 5 Bar Angus Ranch

– Health Works of Colorado

– Masterworks Mechanical

– Sundrop Custom Framing

– Bears Ears Tea Party Patriots

– Fastenal

– The Craig Press for covering the event

– Wreaths Across America for providing the wreaths

A special thanks to all who volunteers to flag the graves and place the wreaths throughout the ceremony. For anyone interested in helping to pickup and dispose of the wreaths, we are planning for this in the spring of 2021. Please call Michelle Gonzalez at 970-270-7275 for more information on the pick-up date.

There are more than 785 Veterans buried in the Craig Cemetery. Next year, our goal is to have a wreath on every grave site for these veterans.

For more information on how you can participate in the Craig WAAA in 2021 please visit: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159272.

Wreaths Across America is generously offering a Buy 1, Get 1 wreath purchase until Jan. 15 in recognition of the sponsor groups and their hard work this year.

Thank you,

Craig’s Wreath Across America committee