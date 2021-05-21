Letter to the Editor: Contact YVGC about your concerns instead of complaining publicly

This letter is a response to Mr. Rocky Pollock’s letter concerning the Yampa Valley Golf Course.

To start with Mr. Pollock, if you have questions about the golf course it is always best to ask the golf course superintendent, Mr. Bryan Kirkland. He can and will answer any questions you might have. You can also contact Mr. Scot Ballif, the golf professional at the golf course. A much better option than blasting the golf course uninformed.

To follow, we have had some bad winters, where the golf course experienced some winter damage to the greens and fairways. The course had a bad experience with snow mold a few years ago and is still working to overcome that. The golf course has also had damage from Voles during the winter. And we have had drought conditions, something that no one can do much about.

And I think the biggest issue the golf course has at this time, is the fact that the sprinkler system does not work as well as it used to, making it difficult to adequately water the grounds. You ask, why doesn’t the golf course put in a new sprinkler system? Because the cost would be in excess of one million dollars. An amount the golf course just does not have and cannot afford. And the main reason they cannot afford it is because there are less people here in the valley that play golf period.

If you, Mr. Pollock, wish to finance a new sprinkler system and give it to the golf course, no strings attached, then you have a right and reason to complain after that. Until that point in time, please ask questions about your concerns. You will get answers.

Allen Hischke,

Craig