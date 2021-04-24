Letter to the Editor: Celebrating everybody’s birthday

As we missed all birthdays last year, the Senior Social Center were able to host the “It’s EVERYBODY”S BIRTHDAY!” celebration last week.

Our great staff as always were indispensable in setting it all up, thank you Jackie Camp and Rebekah Greenwood. To the cake makers, Gail Severson, Corrie Scott, Joanne Roberson, and Ruth Ann Greenwood, we so appreciated that effort on your part.

Lois Wymore donated ice cream, and along with the serving help from Mary Morris and the help with all the presents from Jana Chapin, it was a blast with cool retro presents for everyone, and Donna and Laurie for the cornhole game.

Thanks to Tony Bohrer and Don Brown for being there to see and be a part of all the smiles.

We are meeting new faces everyday and are grateful to the community of Craig in seeing the merit of investing in your senior populations.

Kathy Shea,

Senior Social Center