Letter to the Editor: Celebrating everybody’s birthday
As we missed all birthdays last year, the Senior Social Center were able to host the “It’s EVERYBODY”S BIRTHDAY!” celebration last week.
Our great staff as always were indispensable in setting it all up, thank you Jackie Camp and Rebekah Greenwood. To the cake makers, Gail Severson, Corrie Scott, Joanne Roberson, and Ruth Ann Greenwood, we so appreciated that effort on your part.
Lois Wymore donated ice cream, and along with the serving help from Mary Morris and the help with all the presents from Jana Chapin, it was a blast with cool retro presents for everyone, and Donna and Laurie for the cornhole game.
Thanks to Tony Bohrer and Don Brown for being there to see and be a part of all the smiles.
We are meeting new faces everyday and are grateful to the community of Craig in seeing the merit of investing in your senior populations.
Kathy Shea,
Senior Social Center
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter to the Editor: Celebrating everybody’s birthday
As we missed all birthdays last year, the Senior Social Center were able to host the “It’s EVERYBODY”S BIRTHDAY!” celebration last week.