Letter to the Editor: Apologies to Hickenlooper
Dear Editor:
I applaud Cory Gardner’s attempt to remove the Firestone fire allegations against John Hickenlooper. However, I think all the nasty and unsupported ads against the candidate for the senate should also be removed.
It is an obvious campaign by the RNC to discredit Hickenlooper with innuendo and false and misleading and unsupported information.
I think such campaigns are being held in all states where the Republican senators positions are threatened.
I, a lifelong registered Republican, will not vote for Gardner nor send a dime to the Republican party. My apologies to Hickenlooper.
Jane Hume,
Craig,Colorado
