Letter to the Editor: An idea for the soon-to-be old courthouse
Greetings from a naive born son, Bob Sweeney. I have been following the Kmart becoming a new home for Moffat County courts and offices.
I have a suggestion to turn the present courthouse into a museum, it has all the bells and whistles to make for a great community center and museum.
The fabulous gun collection could be safely displayed in the jail for long term safety. Room could be exhibits, even names of offices for past county residents and leaders. Say The Edwin Johnson room, et al. Let’s start a campaign to save the building and make it the best museum in Western Colorado.
Regards to all,
Bob Sweeney, former Craig publisher
