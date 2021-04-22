Letter to the Editor: Actions speak louder than words

Actions speak louder than words

It is interesting that the City of Craig will, “step up and provide additional support for our officers,“ and, “the City of Craig has your back….” as reported recently, when recent and former respected and honored officers have been fired or resigned.

The lack of recruitment can not be blamed entirely on new regulations and perceptions of the abilities of law enforcement. It could be blamed on our history.

Jane Hume

