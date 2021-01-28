Letter to the Editor: A suggestion for Just Transition
Dear Editor,
I would like a make a suggestion for the Just Transition coalition.
Currently, there is a need in the United States for domestic softwood. Both Moffat and Routt Counties have been hit with beetle-kill, causing our forests to be filled with dead and dying trees. Removal of these diseased and dead trees would
• provide wood for a sawmill and a pulp mill
• benefit forest health
• make the forest more accessible for recreation
• reduce the probability of forest fires
• provide income through the sale of lumber and by-products
This situation presents an excellent opportunity for our mining workforce. Much of this workforce already possess needed skills, such as working with heavy equipment and complex machinery. Something to consider.
Thank you,
LR Smith
