Letter to the Editor: A health service district will save Emergency Medical Services in Moffat County

I’ve lived in Moffat County since 1976 and I hope to live here for the rest of my life. I want people in our community to thrive and lead healthy lives.

Unfortunately, we are at risk of losing our emergency medical services (EMS). Memorial Regional Health recently announced that they can no longer provide EMS for Moffat County.

We now have an opportunity and an important decision ahead of us to ensure we keep this critically important emergency service. I don’t want anyone to lose a loved one because needed resources were not available.

Moffat County is the second largest in Colorado. It presents us with unique challenges to protect our loved ones. Our community deserves the security of knowing that EMS will always be ready when called. A health service district is an excellent solution to one of these challenges. A health service district is a local way to keep local EMS.

We are experiencing a lot of transition in our county. People from outside our community have been making decisions that impact our families and our livelihoods. We have an awesome opportunity in front of us to take back control and place the future and security of our community back into our own hands. A health service district for EMS allows us to call the shots and know that we will be protected regardless of outside forces.

This is a local solution to a local problem. We in Moffat County pride ourselves on being self sufficient. We honor hard work and place immense value on self sufficiency. I’ve witnessed us come together in times of hardship and celebrate the people that make our community great.

Emergency medical services played an integral role towards the end of my father’s life, and I have witnessed the life-saving actions our first responders take to keep people healthy and alive. Late in my father’s life, he was diabetic and had dementia. More than once, the combination of the two illnesses required an emergency medical response. Each time emergency personnel responded with compassion and care. I will be forever grateful for their help.

I’ve had the great privilege of serving Moffat County residents on the Craig City Council and then as mayor. My experiences as a voter, taxpayer, hospital board member, trouble maker and elected representative have given me the opportunity to see things from all sides. I’m not afraid to admit when something isn’t working and to change course to make it right.

We can save our emergency response services. A health service district gives Moffat County a viable and long term path forward, where we can fully support our EMS responders and make our own decisions along the way. It is a long way to the November election. I hope you will join me in lifting up our community and voting to approve a health service district. This will be a huge win for the people of Moffat County.

Terry Carwile,

Craig