Letter to the editor
Thank you for your support
Another year has come and almost gone. There have been some issues and changes, but there was one constant: a very successful KRAI Holiday Drive. We are so thankful for our business leaders, friends and neighbors who continue to support the mission of the Food Bank to provide food assistance to anyone in need.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
Volunteers, Interfaith Food Bank
