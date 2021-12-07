Letter to the editor



Letters to the Editor

MRH vaccine decision isn’t right

The Memorial Hospital administration’s decision to fire employees who refuse the Covid vaccine is a grave mistake. It flies in the face of everything that the United States stands for. Federal courts are putting a stop to this assault on personal freedom for a good reason. There are no legitimate reasons to require that you surrender your bodily autonomy to continue to work for an employer that trump our God given rights. If they can force a substance into your body, you’re a subject, not a citizen.

If any MRH employees are fired for refusing the vaccination, I hope that they get together and file a lawsuit in federal court. If the Colorado Hospital Association had any guts, they would file for a stay or seek a temporary injunction against the Polis administration’s decision. You don’t do a reduction in force when your hospital is busy with patients, but that’s how convoluted decision making is now. We may not have power in Washington, D.C., but we have plenty of power locally.

I urge The Memorial Hospital to do the right thing and stand up for their unvaccinated employees and the community.

John Kinkaid