Letter to the editor
Not just the issue but the tone
Condescension, arrogance, sophomoric are just a few adjectives to address the attitude of representatives from Homeward Bound/Housing First Alliance/Pathways of Craig at Monday evening’s meeting regarding the proposed homeless shelter. If what I experienced is the prevailing attitude of the organizers, then we may be opening up a can of worms that is worse than dealing with the problem at hand.
Attendees were told to be quiet, respectful; basically, “we’ll tell you what we are going to tell you,” and don’t let the door hit you in the butt when you leave. The attendees were quiet, respectful, and I hope the door didn’t hit anybody in the butt when they left! Personally, I left the meeting a little insulted and with more questions than I went in with.
The presentation left me with one thought: They are bringing this project to Craig whether we like it or not.
Whatever your position, let your voice be heard!
Bonnie Hampton
