Letter to the editor
Thanks to good friends in a hard time
The family of Rick Mosher would like to express our thanks to all our friends and family. Maybe you sent flowers, plants, food or just kept us in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate each of you for helping us through this time.
Pat Mosher, Chuck Zulian, Roger, Tammy Kearnes
