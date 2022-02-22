Letter to the editor



Letters to the Editor

Caucus time is here

It is that time of year again. The 2022 election campaign is in full swing. As we get ready to decide on local and statewide candidates, there are some dates to keep in mind. The Moffat County Republican Party is holding their County Wide Caucus on March 1, 2022 starting with check in at 6:30 p.m. and starting promptly at 7 p.m. Precincts 1-3,5,7,9,11-13 will be meeting at Moffat County High School. Precincts 4,6,8 and 10 will meet at their designated locations. Please check with the Clerk and Recorders Office to find out what precinct you’re in.

Our County wide Assembly will be March 5th, 2022 at the Craig Middle School with check in at 7:30 a.m. starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. In order to participate in the County wide Caucus and Assembly you must have been a registered Republican as of Feb. 7, 2022 and residing in your precinct from the same date. At the Caucus, we will elevate delegates to the County Assembly who will then vote to place our local county wide candidates on the June primary ballot. Only delegates that are delegates at County Assembly may elevate to become delegates at State Assembly on April 8 and 9 in Colorado Springs. Anyone may attend the Caucus and Assembly but only those that meet the requirements will become delegates.

Our first event of the season will be our Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner will be Feb. 26, 2022 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion at 640 E. Victory Way, Craig, CO. Tickets are $50 per person. This is our annual fundraiser. Our keynote speaker will be Steve Wooten, President of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. We will have several statewide candidates who are running for statewide seats speak in addition to our local candidates. Dinner will be served. We will also have our dessert dash auction that night.

Please reach our to party Chair Doug Winters for tickets to the Lincoln Day Dinner and information regarding the County Caucus and Assembly.

Thank you,

Doug Winters, Chairman, Moffat County Republican Central Committee