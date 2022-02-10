 Letter to the editor | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor

Opinion Opinion |


Letters to the Editor

Gratitude for a hard decision

With COVID numbers declining statewide, I wanted to take just a minute to applaud all those that required their employees to be vaccinated against this deadly disease. Your forward thinking and brave actions are to be admired.

Thank You

Allen Hischke

 

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Opinion

Letter to the editor

With COVID numbers declining statewide, I wanted to take just a minute to applaud all those that required their employees to be vaccinated against this deadly disease. Your forward thinking and brave actions are to…

See more