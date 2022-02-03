Letter to the editor
Not happy with the paper
Craig Daily press is the WORST small town newspaper that I have ever seen.
Fake news, uncertified reports, updates out of date when printed, and the poor childish comments of the editor.
No correct data on COVID. It is embarrassing to tell people were I am from. Your internet news is a joke. And the most stupid questions I have ever heard from the editor on how people feel on events such as Groundhog Day, etc.
Better to have trees than waste them on a poorly ran newspaper.
Ernie Day, Craig
