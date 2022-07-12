Letter: Senior Social Center grateful for help with mixer

The Senior Social Center would like to thank the following for making our Co-Hosting of the Summer Chamber Mixer such a success — the Craig Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to host, City Market, WalMart, Downtown Books, Moffat Mercantile, KS Creations and Are King for the donation of a few of her custom baskets.

All the winners were happy with their prizes, and the Senior Social Center again wants to acknowledge the support this community has for their seniors. We greatly appreciate the ongoing interest and participation of all of you in our gatherings throughout the year.

Kathy Shea,

Senior Social Center