Letter: Senior Social Center grateful for help with mixer
The Senior Social Center would like to thank the following for making our Co-Hosting of the Summer Chamber Mixer such a success — the Craig Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to host, City Market, WalMart, Downtown Books, Moffat Mercantile, KS Creations and Are King for the donation of a few of her custom baskets.
All the winners were happy with their prizes, and the Senior Social Center again wants to acknowledge the support this community has for their seniors. We greatly appreciate the ongoing interest and participation of all of you in our gatherings throughout the year.
Kathy Shea,
Senior Social Center
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.