Letter: Don’t say Craig does not need low-income housing
To any community members who use racist remarks toward low-income families and people, saying things like Craig does not need or want any low-income or Section 8 housing, these people work hard and pay taxes, supporting your needs and businesses.
To make such comments is racist and disgusting. We are all the same trying to make a living. These comments are unprofessional and uncivilized toward hard-working people.
This shows that, as a small community, there is racism everywhere. I know people are tired of hearing that word, but what else would you call it? It seems to me that some of you don’t really care about people. So, I guess that even Jesus wouldn’t have a chance with your high society. God help you.
Ernie Day
Craig
