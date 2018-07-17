Laura Petersen: Reader thankful for help in emergency

I want to thank all the people who helped me through a recent medical emergency. Around 1 a.m. Friday, my Parkinson’s left me unable to control my body or speak.

I don’t know the names of the people who responded to the 911 call, but I was told there was an officer from Craig Police Department, several firefighters and EMTs and various medical staff — including Dr. Faulkner — too many nurses to remember all the names and one very nice lady who brought me a pair of pants to wear until I had clothes from home. Many thanks to each and all of you.

Laura Petersen

Craig