 Kaye Johnson: Family grateful for MRH care, compassion | CraigDailyPress.com

Kaye Johnson: Family grateful for MRH care, compassion

The Kaye and Pierre Johnson family give a huge, heart-felt thank you to the Home Health Care with Memorial Regional Health. Everyone on the team was outstanding, professional, personal and compassionate, and gave amazing support above and beyond the expected care to Pierre and family. Thank you, Dr. Folks, Maria, Shanon, Peggy, Susan, Mega and Lyric.

Kaye Johnson

Craig