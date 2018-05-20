Kathleen Shea: Reader wants artwork returned to Craig, Moffat County

In the recent transfer of the Craig KOA to new owners, persons unknown drove up to the KOA with a pickup and asked, “Are you getting rid of these?” and drove away with two copper dancers that were made by local artist Bernie Rose. These pieces were removed from their property about two weeks ago. The body work for the pieces are copper, and the feathers are made of galvanized metal and textured with brass and bronze. Each feather on both pieces had a decorative concho, also made of copper with fringes. These pieces are unique, invaluable and irreplaceable.

The new owners had no idea how valuable these sculptures were, nor that they were registered with the state of Colorado and placed at the Craig KOA as public art. These sculptures need to be returned to the Yampa Valley immediately.

The first one missing is a fan dancer, with two eagle fans in hand and a feather headdress. It is about 6 feet tall and about 5 feet in circumference. It is poised in a dance step and has moccasins and leg fringes.

The second one is a female dancer with a stained glass belt. She has braids, a skirt, moccasins and multiple feathers on her, as well. She is about 5 1/2 feet tall and about 3 feet in diameter.

It is a felony to possess this type of artwork if it is not yours. These pieces belong to the State of Colorado Public Art Registry.

Please do the right thing and return these pieces to the Chamber of Commerce in Craig. These pieces rightfully belong to the city of Craig and county of Moffat.

Kathleen Shea

Craig