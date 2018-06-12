Jesse Arthurs: Coroner candidate clarifies position

I would like to take this opportunity to address the comment that stated I am more vested and have more ties to a corporation in Texas.

First of all, my family settled in Axial Basin in the early 1950s. My family has lived and worked in Moffat County for decades. Though I was born in Rangely, my first home was in Dinosaur. Throughout my childhood, I spent many years in Craig. I received my high school education at Moffat County High School and graduated with the class of 2001. While attending college at CNCC, I worked at K-Mart and served an apprenticeship at Grant Mortuary.

In 2005, I moved to Delta, where I accepted a career at Taylor Funeral Service and the Delta County Coroners Office. During the time I was away, I made many trips to Craig to visit my parents and five siblings, who all live, work and raise their families in Craig.

In 2014, when the Allnutt Family purchased Grant Mortuary, I moved back to Craig to manage the funeral home. I continued to work for the family owned business until it sold in August 2017. Though it’s now corporately owned, the compassionate services I provide everyday have not changed.

I love living and working in Craig, and I have always considered Craig my home town. I hope this clears up any confusion that I’m just another corporate businessman. Craig will continue to be my home for many years to come.

Finally, I would like to address a statement Kirk (McKey) made at the Candidate Forum last week. He stated that the funeral home is only spending the county's money and not putting it back into our community. His statement is completely false. Grant Mortuary has supported many organizations in Craig including Northwest Colorado Health & Hospice, Moffat County High School, Moffat County Fair, Craig Rotary Club, The Boys & Girls Club, Craig Sea Sharks, Craig Chamber of Commerce, NWCO Chapter of Parrotheads, Grand Olde West Days and Bear River Young Life, to name a few.

Recommended Stories For You

My staff and I have built lasting relationships with Moffat County, and we are dedicated to serving this community. Kirk McKey's motives to discredit our loyalty to this community is completely unprofessional and "dirty politics at its best"

Thank you all for allowing our family to serve your family.

Jesse Arthurs

Candidate for Moffat County Coroner