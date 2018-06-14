Jane Hume: Reader disagrees with board appointment

To Gov. John Hickenlooper: Just found out you did not retain Jean White on the Colorado Community College System board. Also learned you replaced White with a man from California.

Did you think a respected lady with a vast knowledge of the advantages and challenges and problems of affordable, quality, upper-level education in Colorado rural communities should be usurped by an out-of-stater who could perhaps enhance your rumored try for the White House?

Good luck with that.

Jane Hume

Craig