Introducing our new project: Retro Reels

In the last month or so, online readers of the Craig Press have likely come across a new tab along the top of our website, titled “Retro Reels.”

Partnering with the Museum of Northwest Colorado, we’re looking at a way to share the community’s history in as many ways as possible, this time turning to digital videos taking a look at some historic events in Moffat County’s past.

Videos will live on the landing page https://www.craigdailypress.com/retroreels/ where readers can go and watch each video that we post, along with reading a brief summary of each video.

Readers can even compete in the fun little contest each video will present, including the latest video, which asks readers to try and spot Major Lawrence in the Ride n’ Tie Day parade clip from July 27, 1957.

Previously, we’ve partnered with the Museum of Northwest Colorado on the Where in Moffat County photo challenge in print. While that will still continue, we’re excited to bring you, the reader, this new project.

Each month, thanks to the work of the museum and community members Brett Buchanan, Cade Kroprinak, and Hunter Seim — who have worked diligently to digitize the reels — helping the Craig Press share these clips to the community.

In years past, the museum has done a tremendous job sharing the history of our community through photos, the written word, and various other avenues, but never before like they will now with “Retro Reels.”

We hope that moving forward with the project will refresh some memories for community members, conjure up good thoughts and bring some happiness to our readers.

In the months ahead, you’ll see clips from previous fairs, parades, holiday celebrations, graduations, and more. The museum is a treasure trove of information regarding the history of our community, and we’re excited to continue partnering with them heading down this new avenue with video.

We hope you enjoy the new project, and we encourage any and all feedback!

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

