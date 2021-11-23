Human Resources Council: A volunteer with a heart for animals and humans

Moffat County Humane Society



The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of commitment to make a difference in the lives of others. The heart of the Humane Society of Moffat County is found in its compassionate, dedicated volunteers.

The urge to be part of making a difference in the lives of others inspires Humane Society volunteers like Becky Hilley.

Every day, Becky answers calls for the Humane Society and reaches out to help people and their pets in any way possible, ranging from requests for funds for spaying, neutering, and vaccinating pets to assisting in many other ways. Becky, a certified veterinary technician, can offer suggestions for basic pet care while sometimes helping to dispel myths associated with spaying and neutering cats and dogs. Becky explains how spaying and neutering helps enhance the quality of life for pets so they can lead healthier and longer lives with their much-loved owners.

At times, pet owners need temporary help with pet food, kitty litter, and other needs, such as in situations where there is an unexpected loss of income, loss of a home, pet injuries and illnesses, or another unexpected life crisis.

Sometimes, elderly and other vulnerable people in our community need help, especially when they live alone, are far from family and friends, have very limited income, and their pet is their only companion. Compassion drives Becky’s efforts to help these vulnerable people keep their closest life companions, so often crucial to a person’s health and well-being.

Becky believes it is important to be part of something with a greater purpose. She believes the Humane Society of Moffat County provides an incredible service, because, when you help the animals, you help the people, and that in turn helps the community.

Becky works tirelessly to improve the quality of life of people and their pets, resulting in a healthier and happier community.