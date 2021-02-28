HRC: Recovery Support expanding in Moffat County

As humans, we are naturally looking to rebuild and reconnect. With increased stressors and limited resources during this global pandemic, the Health Partnership wants to ensure there are multiple outlets for the recovery community that support human connection.

The Health Partnership Serving Northwest Colorado has launched a Recovery Department in response to the rising need in the Yampa Valley, and to offer support for existing organizations. Through its work with Memorial Regional Health’s Rural Alliance Against Substance Use Disorder (RAS-Col) and Rural Response to the Opioid Epidemic Northwest Coalition (RROE) recovery programs, the Health Partnership is able to expand its recovery department to Moffat County.

“Our strong relationship with Memorial Regional Health allows our agency the opportunity to support people in recovery and help build a greater sense of community,” said Stephanie Monahan, Executive Director for the Health Partnership. The Health Partnership guides and connects people in the Yampa Valley to services including health care, nutrition, housing, and behavioral health support. The organization accomplishes this through an effective and trusted care coordination team.

The Care Team works closely with the Human Resource Coalition (HRC) partners in Moffat County to connect community members to the right resources at the right time to optimize health and well-being. The Recovery Team is an extension of that work.

Last year, the Health Partnership hired a Peer Recovery Specialist in Routt County and after seeing the success of that position, is excited to expand the program to Moffat County by bringing on a Recovery Team Supervisor and Recovery Support Coordinator to support those in recovery who are also justice involved. The Recovery Team Supervisor, Erik Plate, lives in Craig and understands the need for support in that area.

“This community is my home and I have seen how substance abuse has affected it. With the team and services being built in Moffat County, we hope to bolster the recovery community already in place, while also providing addiction recovery resources and support to those seeking relief from their SUD,” said Plate. “We’ll be bringing on a Recovery Support Coordinator who will provide a safe space for those seeking support, treatment and connection,” added Plate.

Along with recovery services, the Health Partnership will be offering Clean and Sober Events that combine a social component with a message of clean and sober fun. Last fall, the Health Partnership hosted Art in the Park for the clients of Providence Recovery.

“So far, the Clean and Sober events in Routt County have been extremely well received by the sober community,” said Plate. “We hope to bring more of these events to Moffat County as they have been so successful in helping those who are struggling to find a community in recovery,” he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with recovery contact: Erik Plate (970-819-2636), eplate@ncchealthpartnership.org , thehealthpartnership.org.